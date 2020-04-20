The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went up by 0.60% or 0.09 points up from its previous closing price of 15.06. The stock reached $15.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IPG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.49% in the period of the last 7 days.

IPG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.41, at one point touching $14.81. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -39.88%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -33.10% after the recent low of 11.63.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has 394.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.63 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 5.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.