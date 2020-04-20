The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] stock went down by -2.13% or -2.65 points down from its previous closing price of 124.69. The stock reached $122.04 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.75% in the period of the last 7 days.

PG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $124.99, at one point touching $120.54. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -4.72%. The 52-week high currently stands at 128.09 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 17.80% after the recent low of 94.34.

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Fundamental Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 50.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has 2.49B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 310.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.34 to 128.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 3.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.