Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] opened at $54.24 and closed at $53.16 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $51.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] had 1.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 920.86K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 33.23 during that period and TW managed to take a rebound to 55.27 in the last 52 weeks.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.63, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] sitting at 24.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.30. These measurements indicate that Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.33 and P/E Ratio of 71.94. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has 233.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.23 to 55.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.