Unit Corporation[UNT] stock saw a move by -3.48% on Friday, touching 2.71 million. Based on the recent volume, Unit Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UNT shares recorded 58.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Unit Corporation [UNT] stock additionally went down by -15.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UNT stock is set at -98.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UNT shares showcased -90.50% decrease. UNT saw 16.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Unit Corporation [NYSE:UNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Unit Corporation [UNT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Unit Corporation [UNT] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unit Corporation [UNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unit Corporation [UNT] sitting at -96.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -31.07. Its Return on Equity is -45.90%, and its Return on Assets is -21.80%. These metrics suggest that this Unit Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Unit Corporation [UNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Unit Corporation [UNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.14.

Unit Corporation [UNT] has 58.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 25.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unit Corporation [UNT] a Reliable Buy?

Unit Corporation [UNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.