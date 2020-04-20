United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went down by -2.41% or -0.7 points down from its previous closing price of 29.08. The stock reached $28.38 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.68% in the period of the last 7 days.

UAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $30.11, at one point touching $28.86. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -70.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 96.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -67.41% after the recent low of 17.80.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.34, with the high estimate being $111.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.32. Its Return on Equity is 28.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.31 and P/E Ratio of 2.44. These metrics all suggest that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has 279.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.80 to 96.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 9.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.