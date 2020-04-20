The share price of United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] inclined by $11.24, presently trading at $11.44. The company’s shares saw 128.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.00 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UNFI jumped by 14.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.59 compared to +1.45 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.11%, while additionally dropping -14.18% during the last 12 months. United Natural Foods Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.24% decrease from the current trading price.

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UNFI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.44, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] is sitting at 2.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] sitting at -1.30% and its Gross Margin at 12.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.57. Its Return on Equity is -25.70%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. These metrics suggest that this United Natural Foods Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 193.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has 53.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 612.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 13.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 9.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.