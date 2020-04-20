United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] shares went lower by -0.37% from its previous closing of 6.79, now trading at the price of $6.76, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is X stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.44 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of X shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 167.65M float and a -0.29% run over in the last seven days. X share price has been hovering between 16.99 and 4.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding United States Steel Corporation [X] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United States Steel Corporation [X] is sitting at 2.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.22.

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 7.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 171.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 16.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 4.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

United States Steel Corporation [X] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.