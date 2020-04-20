Valaris plc[VAL] stock saw a move by -1.53% on Friday, touching 4.8 million. Based on the recent volume, Valaris plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VAL shares recorded 242.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Valaris plc [VAL] stock additionally went down by -30.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VAL stock is set at -96.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -92.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VAL shares showcased -91.98% decrease. VAL saw 17.35 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.39 compared to high within the same period of time.

Valaris plc [NYSE:VAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Valaris plc [VAL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valaris plc [VAL] is sitting at 1.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Valaris plc [VAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valaris plc [VAL] sitting at -31.90% and its Gross Margin at 12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Valaris plc [VAL] has 242.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 109.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 17.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.40, which indicates that it is 24.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valaris plc [VAL] a Reliable Buy?

Valaris plc [VAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.