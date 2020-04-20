VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] gained by 42.18% on the last trading session, reaching $1.82 price per share at the time. VBI Vaccines Inc. represents 178.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 228.17M with the latest information.

The VBI Vaccines Inc. traded at the price of $1.82 with 23.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VBIV shares recorded 3.52M.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give VBIV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.81, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 87.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 228.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 290.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.17. This RSI suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.