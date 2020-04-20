The share price of Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] inclined by $169.54, presently trading at $166.17. The company’s shares saw 24.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 133.93 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as V fall by -2.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 175.43 compared to -2.40 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.18%, while additionally gaining 5.67% during the last 12 months. Visa Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $198.76. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 32.59% increase from the current trading price.

Visa Inc. [NYSE:V]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Visa Inc. [V] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $169.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Visa Inc. [V] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Visa Inc. [V]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Visa Inc. [V] sitting at 65.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.70. These measurements indicate that Visa Inc. [V] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Visa Inc. [V] has 2.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 372.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 133.93 to 214.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Visa Inc. [V] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. [V], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.