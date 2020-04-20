WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] took an downward turn with a change of -0.01%, trading at the price of $135.36 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while WABCO Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.27M shares for that time period. WBC monthly volatility recorded 1.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.47%. PS value for WBC stocks is 2.02 with PB recorded at 5.18.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE:WBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $135.36, with the high estimate being $137.00, the low estimate being $137.00 and the median estimate amounting to $137.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $135.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.53. Its Return on Equity is 18.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that WABCO Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.83 and P/E Ratio of 28.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has 51.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 117.20 to 136.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 0.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.