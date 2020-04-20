Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.85 after WES shares went up by 1.92% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WES an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.84, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is sitting at 3.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] sitting at 44.80% and its Gross Margin at 83.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.84. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 249.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 248.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.04 and P/E Ratio of 3.74. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has 459.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.90 to 34.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 11.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.