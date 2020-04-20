The share price of Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] inclined by $338.34, presently trading at $342.55. The company’s shares saw 58.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 215.77 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BIIB jumped by 6.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 346.05 compared to +21.50 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.69%, while additionally gaining 50.78% during the last 12 months. Biogen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $334.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -7.76% decrease from the current trading price.

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Biogen Inc. [BIIB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BIIB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $342.55, with the high estimate being $420.00, the low estimate being $245.00 and the median estimate amounting to $327.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $338.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is sitting at 3.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biogen Inc. [BIIB] sitting at 49.00% and its Gross Margin at 86.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.00. These measurements indicate that Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.67. Its Return on Equity is 43.50%, and its Return on Assets is 21.90%. These metrics all suggest that Biogen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.86 and P/E Ratio of 10.88. These metrics all suggest that Biogen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has 177.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 215.77 to 374.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biogen Inc. [BIIB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biogen Inc. [BIIB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.