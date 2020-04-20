Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $53.99 after MDLZ shares went up by 0.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.44B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 76.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.19 to 59.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.