W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $2.03 after WTI shares went down by -0.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] has 146.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 300.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 6.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.96, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.