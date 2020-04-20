Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.20 after ZN shares went up by 3.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give ZN an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.39. Its Return on Equity is -74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -45.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zion Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.18. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has 153.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 9.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.