Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] opened at $147.91 and closed at $150.06 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.09% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $151.70.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] had 7.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 59.94 during that period and ZM managed to take a rebound to 164.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $151.73, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $122.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $150.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.61.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.08. Its Return on Equity is 2.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Zoom Video Communications Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 941.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 54.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 123.31 and P/E Ratio of 1,867.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 281.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 164.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.