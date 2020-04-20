Zynga Inc.[ZNGA] stock saw a move by 0.26% on Friday, touching 5.4 million. Based on the recent volume, Zynga Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZNGA shares recorded 918.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock additionally went up by 11.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 24.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZNGA stock is set at 47.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZNGA shares showcased 24.78% increase. ZNGA saw 7.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.22 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Zynga Inc. [ZNGA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] sitting at -20.60% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has 918.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.22 to 7.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 3.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] a Reliable Buy?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.