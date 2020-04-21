1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] gained by 12.81% on the last trading session, reaching $25.27 price per share at the time. 1Life Healthcare Inc. represents 127.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.22B with the latest information.

The 1Life Healthcare Inc. traded at the price of $25.27 with 1.67 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ONEM shares recorded 1.23M.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONEM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.27, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] sitting at -19.60% and its Gross Margin at 39.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.84.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -74.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.97.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has 127.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.00 to 28.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.