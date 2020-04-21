Abeona Therapeutics Inc.[ABEO] stock saw a move by 7.73% on Monday, touching 1.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ABEO shares recorded 88.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] stock could reach median target price of $9.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] stock additionally went up by 4.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 41.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ABEO stock is set at -68.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ABEO shares showcased 11.06% increase. ABEO saw 8.41 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABEO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.51, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -48.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -47.87. Its Return on Equity is -61.10%, and its Return on Assets is -44.10%. These metrics suggest that this Abeona Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.35. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 88.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 221.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 9.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.