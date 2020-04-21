Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.20 after ACOR shares went up by 13.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACOR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.20, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -35.39. Its Return on Equity is -64.10%, and its Return on Assets is -26.60%. These metrics suggest that this Acorda Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.31.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has 48.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 12.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 15.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.