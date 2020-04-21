Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $52.92 after AMD shares went down by -7.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.96, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is sitting at 3.95. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.04.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] sitting at 6.80% and its Gross Margin at 42.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.58. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 65.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 104.91 and P/E Ratio of 178.52. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has 1.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.03 to 59.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 4.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.