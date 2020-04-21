Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] took an upward turn with a change of 17.79%, trading at the price of $0.68 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 216.07K shares for that time period. ARPO monthly volatility recorded 11.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.78%.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARPO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.68, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -47.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.85. Its Return on Equity is -53.30%, and its Return on Assets is -49.00%. These metrics suggest that this Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.18.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.01.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has 35.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 1.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.