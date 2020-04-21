AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] gained by 2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. represents 25.57M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 15.09M with the latest information.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. traded at the price of $0.61 with 4.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UAVS shares recorded 1.52M.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give UAVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.62, with the high estimate being $453.75, the low estimate being $453.75 and the median estimate amounting to $453.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 29.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.80. Its Return on Equity is -48.90%, and its Return on Assets is -45.10%. These metrics suggest that this AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.65. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 25.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 219.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.91, which indicates that it is 38.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.