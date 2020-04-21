AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] shares went lower by -0.68% from its previous closing of 0.83, now trading at the price of $0.82, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is AIKI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AIKI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 11.81M float and a 23.64% run over in the last seven days. AIKI share price has been hovering between 5.52 and 0.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.83.

Fundamental Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.97. Its Return on Equity is -40.50%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this AIkido Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 782.48. AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has 13.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 5.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 60.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.