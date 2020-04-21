Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] saw a change by 9.36% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.74. The company is holding 3.13M shares with keeping 2.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 141.29% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -82.78% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.74%, trading +141.29% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 3.13M shares valued at 1.58 million were bought and sold.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give AKER an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.74, with the high estimate being $768.00, the low estimate being $768.00 and the median estimate amounting to $768.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 30.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.20. Its Return on Equity is -70.00%, and its Return on Assets is -53.90%. These metrics suggest that this Akers Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -2.60. Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has 3.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 21.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 16.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.