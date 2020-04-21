Alcon Inc. [NYSE: ALC] shares went higher by 0.38% from its previous closing of 53.13, now trading at the price of $53.33, also adding 0.2 points. Is ALC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 484.87M float and a 3.19% run over in the last seven days. ALC share price has been hovering between 65.37 and 39.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Alcon Inc. [NYSE:ALC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Alcon Inc. [ALC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.33, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $47.90 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcon Inc. [ALC] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcon Inc. [ALC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.93.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcon Inc. [ALC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Alcon Inc. [ALC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.24.

Alcon Inc. [ALC] has 488.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.37 to 65.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcon Inc. [ALC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcon Inc. [ALC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.