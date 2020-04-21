Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] took an upward turn with a change of 1.92%, trading at the price of $196.71 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Align Technology Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.20M shares for that time period. ALGN monthly volatility recorded 8.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.09%. PS value for ALGN stocks is 6.56 with PB recorded at 11.48.

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $196.71, with the high estimate being $328.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $227.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $193.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.51. Its Return on Equity is 33.50%, and its Return on Assets is 18.80%. These metrics all suggest that Align Technology Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.91 and P/E Ratio of 35.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has 80.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 127.88 to 334.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 5.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.