Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] shares went higher by 0.78% from its previous closing of 2375.00, now trading at the price of $2393.61, also adding 18.61 points. Is AMZN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMZN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 422.24M float and a 10.36% run over in the last seven days. AMZN share price has been hovering between 2461.00 and 1626.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMZN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2393.61, with the high estimate being $2800.00, the low estimate being $1850.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2450.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2375.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.11. Its Return on Equity is 21.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Amazon.com Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.18 and P/E Ratio of 103.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has 477.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1141.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1626.03 to 2461.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 4.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.07. This RSI suggests that Amazon.com Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] a Reliable Buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.