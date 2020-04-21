Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] stock went up by 2.07% or 0.76 points up from its previous closing price of 36.75. The stock reached $37.51 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PLAN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

PLAN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $38.15, at one point touching $35.53. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -41.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 63.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 6.56% after the recent low of 26.04.

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.51, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] sitting at -42.70% and its Gross Margin at 73.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.60. Its Return on Equity is -50.20%, and its Return on Assets is -24.40%. These metrics suggest that this Anaplan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -33.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.75.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has 145.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.04 to 63.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] a Reliable Buy?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.