Apache Corporation [APA] saw a change by -1.24% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.38. The company is holding 400.09M shares with keeping 375.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 120.39% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.83%, trading +116.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 400.09M shares valued at 11.25 million were bought and sold.

Apache Corporation [NYSE:APA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Apache Corporation [APA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.39, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apache Corporation [APA] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apache Corporation [APA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apache Corporation [APA] sitting at -42.30% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -56.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.13. Its Return on Equity is -61.50%, and its Return on Assets is -17.10%. These metrics suggest that this Apache Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apache Corporation [APA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 268.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Apache Corporation [APA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36.

Apache Corporation [APA] has 400.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.80 to 37.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.22, which indicates that it is 12.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apache Corporation [APA] a Reliable Buy?

Apache Corporation [APA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.