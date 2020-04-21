Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] stock went up by 17.72% or 0.96 points up from its previous closing price of 5.43. The stock reached $6.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, APDN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.41% in the period of the last 7 days.

APDN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.7168, at one point touching $5.23. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.97%. The 52-week high currently stands at 33.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -76.27% after the recent low of 2.52.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APDN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.39, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -600.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -566.39. Its Return on Equity is -865.20%, and its Return on Assets is -154.50%. These metrics suggest that this Applied DNA Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 219.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has 3.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 33.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 22.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] a Reliable Buy?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.