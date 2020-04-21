Aptose Biosciences Inc.[APTO] stock saw a move by 4.26% on Monday, touching 1.03 million. Based on the recent volume, Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APTO shares recorded 77.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] stock additionally went up by 23.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 61.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APTO stock is set at 355.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by 41.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APTO shares showcased 321.77% increase. APTO saw 9.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.81 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give APTO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.33, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.99. Its Return on Equity is -61.60%, and its Return on Assets is -55.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aptose Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.75. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.59.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has 77.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 644.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 360.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 10.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.56. This RSI suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.