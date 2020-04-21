The share price of Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] inclined by $11.70, presently trading at $11.20. The company’s shares saw 41.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.90 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ARCC fall by -9.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.75 compared to -1.99 of all time high it touched on 04/15/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.17%, while additionally dropping -32.35% during the last 12 months. Ares Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.47% increase from the current trading price.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.19, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.92.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 6.03. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 425.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.