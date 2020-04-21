Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] shares went higher by 6.40% from its previous closing of 36.55, now trading at the price of $38.89, also adding 2.34 points. Is ARWR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARWR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 98.81M float and a 11.59% run over in the last seven days. ARWR share price has been hovering between 73.72 and 17.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARWR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.89, with the high estimate being $81.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] sitting at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60. These measurements indicate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.69. Its Return on Equity is 18.20%, and its Return on Assets is 13.20%. These metrics all suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 71.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has 103.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.30 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 7.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.