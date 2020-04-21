aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] saw a change by 3.56% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.20. The company is holding 9.44M shares with keeping 8.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -68.25% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.58%, trading +53.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 9.44M shares valued at 2.29 million were bought and sold.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LIFE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.20, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -72.25. Its Return on Equity is -87.70%, and its Return on Assets is -52.90%. These metrics suggest that this aTyr Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -2.10. aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.77.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has 9.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.13 to 10.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 6.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.