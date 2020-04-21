Bank of America Corporation [BAC] took an downward turn with a change of -3.37%, trading at the price of $21.74 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 28.26 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Bank of America Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 86.84M shares for that time period. BAC monthly volatility recorded 6.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.91%. PS value for BAC stocks is 2.94 with PB recorded at 0.84.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Bank of America Corporation [BAC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.80, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.76.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.00. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BAC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 166.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.50 and P/E Ratio of 8.90. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 203.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.95 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.