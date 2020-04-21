Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] stock went up by 0.78% or 2.04 points up from its previous closing price of 261.40. The stock reached $263.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BDX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

BDX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $266.77, at one point touching $259.55. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -8.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 286.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 15.60% after the recent low of 197.75.

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BDX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $263.44, with the high estimate being $290.00, the low estimate being $234.00 and the median estimate amounting to $268.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $261.40.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 47.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.12. Its Return on Equity is 3.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Becton Dickinson and Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.87 and P/E Ratio of 96.75. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has 271.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 197.75 to 286.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] a Reliable Buy?

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.