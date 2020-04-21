Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.[BBBY] stock saw a move by -1.25% on Monday, touching 4.91 million. Based on the recent volume, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BBBY shares recorded 123.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock could reach median target price of $5.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock additionally went down by -13.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BBBY stock is set at -73.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BBBY shares showcased -63.83% decrease. BBBY saw 17.79 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.43 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBBY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.51, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -7.40% and its Gross Margin at 32.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.46. Its Return on Equity is -35.30%, and its Return on Assets is -9.70%. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 213.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 187.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 123.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 560.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 17.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 13.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.