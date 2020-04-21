BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $6.18 after BSGM shares went up by 7.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSGM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.18, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -381.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -440.21. Its Return on Equity is -314.70%, and its Return on Assets is -260.10%. These metrics suggest that this BioSig Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.19. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.39.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has 24.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 153.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.36 to 9.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 161.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.