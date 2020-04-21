Black Stone Minerals L.P. [NYSE: BSM] stock went up by 0.97% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 5.17. The stock reached $5.22 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BSM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

BSM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.48, at one point touching $4.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -72.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.77 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -71.02% after the recent low of 4.04.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [NYSE:BSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.22, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] sitting at 48.20% and its Gross Margin at 84.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.60. These measurements indicate that Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.81. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that Black Stone Minerals L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.35 and P/E Ratio of 5.75. These metrics all suggest that Black Stone Minerals L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] has 251.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.04 to 18.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 12.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.