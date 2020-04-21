Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $2.51 after BBW shares went up by 24.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [NYSE:BBW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.51, with the high estimate being $7.50, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] sitting at 0.50% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.17. Its Return on Equity is 0.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 134.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.86 and P/E Ratio of 155.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] has 17.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 6.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 20.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] a Reliable Buy?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. [BBW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.