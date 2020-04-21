Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $14.77 after CARR shares went up by 2.25% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CARR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.77, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.63.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has 866.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.50 to 17.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.48% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.