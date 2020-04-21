Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] saw a change by 0.94% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $102.96. The company is holding 109.72M shares with keeping 109.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -19.52% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 109.72M shares valued at 1.1 million were bought and sold.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [AMEX:CBOE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBOE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $102.96, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $106.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $102.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.85.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.20 and P/E Ratio of 30.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] has 109.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.01 to 127.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.