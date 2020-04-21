Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] took an upward turn with a change of 8.21%, trading at the price of $25.70 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cedar Fair L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 974.35K shares for that time period. FUN monthly volatility recorded 13.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.50%. PS value for FUN stocks is 1.02.

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FUN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.70, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.01. Its Return on Equity is -389.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FUN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] has 58.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 64.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 11.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.