Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained by 2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $44.72 price per share at the time. Chewy Inc. represents 392.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.55B with the latest information.

The Chewy Inc. traded at the price of $44.72 with 2.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHWY shares recorded 3.16M.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chewy Inc. [CHWY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHWY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.72, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -5.20% and its Gross Margin at 23.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -83.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 204.21.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has 392.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.62 to 47.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chewy Inc. [CHWY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.