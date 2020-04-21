CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.41 after CHFS shares went up by 0.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.41, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -432.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -442.51. Its Return on Equity is -331.60%, and its Return on Assets is -226.40%. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 33.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 10.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.