ChromaDex Corporation[CDXC] stock saw a move by 11.23% on Monday, touching 1.65 million. Based on the recent volume, ChromaDex Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDXC shares recorded 57.65M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] stock additionally went up by 19.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 42.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDXC stock is set at 0.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDXC shares showcased 24.92% increase. CDXC saw 4.95 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ:CDXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDXC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.16, with the high estimate being $10.50, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] sitting at -67.60% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -69.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -132.22. Its Return on Equity is -153.60%, and its Return on Assets is -75.70%. These metrics suggest that this ChromaDex Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.56.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has 57.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 239.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.50 to 4.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 9.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] a Reliable Buy?

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.