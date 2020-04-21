Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] opened at $7.63 and closed at $7.71 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] had 2.66 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.03M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.76 during that period and CLDR managed to take a rebound to 12.22 in the last 52 weeks.

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CLDR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.79, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -42.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.08. Its Return on Equity is -23.00%, and its Return on Assets is -14.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cloudera Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 202.99.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has 301.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.76 to 12.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.