Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] took an upward turn with a change of 12.82%, trading at the price of $17.87 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.44 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares have an average trading volume of 361.37K shares for that time period. CODI monthly volatility recorded 7.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.13%. PS value for CODI stocks is 0.74 with PB recorded at 1.32.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [NYSE:CODI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.87, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] sitting at 3.30% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40. These measurements indicate that Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.34. Its Return on Equity is 26.80%, and its Return on Assets is 10.20%. These metrics all suggest that Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.61.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has 60.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.78 to 26.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 6.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.